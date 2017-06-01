Transport revolution: 75% of trains ordered

A reinforcement for 13 lines

Of the 158 trainsets delivered, 88 have been renovated and 70 are new. They run on lines A (34 new trains), C (76 renovated trains), H (6 new trains), K (16 new trains), J and L (14 new trainsets) and U (6 renovated trains).

The 83 trains ordered on 30 May for an amount of €1.1 billion are intended for lines N and D. Manufactured by Bombardier in Crespin, in the Hauts-de-France region, these "Regio2Ns" will be put into service from 2019. In 2021, all trains running on line N will be of the same model.

"This new order from Regio2N is part of the transport revolution to which I committed myself more than a year and a half ago and which aims in particular to replace or renovate more than 700 trains in five years," explained Valérie Pécresse. "These massive investments are essential to improve the regularity of our train lines and the daily comfort of Ile-de-France passengers," she added.

This order is in addition to the recent order for 42 Regio2N trainsets for line R (Gare-de-Lyon – Montargis). These trains are scheduled to be put into service from January 2018.