Connect to HAPI from the touch screens of the City of Paris shelters

For 1 year on 100 touch screens, the application will be freely accessible and will allow travelers to discover, in English or French, the heritage of the Île-de-France region.

On the touch screens of the passenger shelters, HAPI offers two navigation options to discover the Île-de-France.

"Around me" to geolocate yourself and locate the most beautiful sites nearby

"Au fil de mes envies" to find ideas for outings, nature or culture, in Ile-de-France and learn more about their history.

With the help of a QR code, the traveller can also download the itinerary proposed by the Île-de-France Mobilités (formerly STIF) application Vianavigo.

From the Musée des Arts Forains in Bercy to the Batignolles-Martin Luther King park in Porte de Clichy, via the Cité des Sciences in Rosa Parks, or the Musée de la Gendarmerie in Melun, the Île-de-France is full of cultural, historical, or simply leisure places.

HAPI is an application that allows you to discover all the heritage of Île-de-France within train reach and to find your itinerary to reach the most beautiful sites according to your desires. Castles, monuments, museums or artists' houses, parks and forests... In a few clicks, the application allows you to travel in space and time with more than 700 short historical stories, to read or listen to.

