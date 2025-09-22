Tram safety rule: 6 seconds that can change everything
Because you're in a hurry, you're used to making the same journey every day, your head is elsewhere or your nose is glued to the phone: you end up not paying attention anymore.
But one look makes all the difference. For you, your safety, as well as that of others, and for the tram drivers who, every day, must be extra vigilant, for those who lack it.
A small gesture that makes all the difference
In Île-de-France, the rate of tram incidents is lower than the national average*, despite the importance of the network, which alone accounts for 31% of tram trips throughout France. However, incidents persist on the Ile-de-France tram lines.
In 2024, 84% of serious incidents did not involve cars, but systematically pedestrians , scooters or cyclists, not respecting traffic lights or not taking the time to look before crossing.
Tramway, a giant with an iron heart
We are used to seeing it go by, living with it between cars, bikes, scooters and the movements of the city. Maybe a little too used to it.
Silent, slower than a metro or a train (with its 40 km/h cruise) and running on a reserved lane unlike buses, the tramway is (wrongly) considered harmless.
A capital of sympathy that plays tricks on him, because trams are metal colossi weighing several tons, which can, in the event of a collision with a pedestrian crossing or a careless cyclist, cause very great damage.
6 seconds: a new tram safety campaign to raise awareness among passengers
Six seconds is the time it takes for a tram to stop once the emergency brake has been applied by the driver.
Six seconds, for Laetitia, Frédéric or Cyril, tram drivers in Île-de-France, is both very short and very long.
Every day, drivers must anticipate the behaviour of users to avoid accidents on the Ile-de-France network. Avoidable incidents.
These 6 seconds are the ones that separate an ordinary journey from an avoidable accident. For your safety and that of everyone, be vigilant around the trams.
One look, one second of attention, that's all it takes for everyone to arrive safely. Together, let's make our tram rides a stress-free and incident-free experience.
* The average in 2024 in Île-de-France is 0.23 incidents per 10,000 km. The national average is 0.3.