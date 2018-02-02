A site to find out everything you need to know about mobility plans
The mobility plan
Implementing a mobility plan, which was previously called a corporate travel plan, consists of adopting sustainable mobility practices for travel related to the company's activity (employees, customers, visitors, etc.).
By encouraging more environmentally friendly, safer and less expensive travel and by reducing the need for travel where possible, the mobility plan contributes to improving the company's productivity and the quality of life of its employees, and therefore its competitiveness.
The objective of a mobility plan is to get all the stakeholders involved to work together to develop joint actions. Companies can adapt the organisation of work (more flexible hours, temporary offices, teleworking, grouping of sites, etc.) and travel practices (carpooling, bicycle services, etc.). Local authorities can support companies by making arrangements for buses, bicycles or pedestrians. Île-de-France Mobilités intervenes by adapting the transport offer according to changing needs and by offering new services (park-and-ride facilities, Véligo lockers, etc.).
The objective is also to raise employees' awareness of the challenges of travel through a long-term animation of the mobility plan. Indeed, in order to allow a significant change in behaviour, it is essential to maintain the dynamics of mobility plans over time.
Nearly 12 million work-related trips are made every day by Ile-de-France residents. They represent a significant part of the use of roads and public transport, especially during rush hour.
These journeys are therefore a major challenge for Île-de-France Mobilités, which, as the organising authority for sustainable mobility, works to facilitate travel for all travellers' needs.
What are they for? Optimize business travel and improve quality of life. Who is concerned? 7000 companies and 1000 administrations in Île-de-France. Who benefits? Employees (employers, employees, visitors), Territories, local authorities
How to submit your mobility plan?
Île-de-France Mobilités has opened a website dedicated to the declaration of mobility plans: www.plansdemobilite-iledefrance.fr. All each company concerned has to do is create an account and submit its mobility plan via the online form.
This site also provides information on regulatory obligations as well as practical information on how to draw up a mobility plan. An FAQ is updated regularly and questions can be asked directly to the Île-de-France Mobilités teams.
The Pro'Mobilité network to support companies on a daily basis
Pro'Mobilité is a network of players in the Ile-de-France region that helps to carry out mobility plans in the Île-de-France region. This network provides companies with a www.promobilite.fr website that provides information and methodological tools (specifications templates, survey questionnaires, etc.). The network promotes innovative solutions, approaches that have already been successfully carried out and facilitates the exchange of experience.
Companies can also get in touch with mobility advisors from the Pro'Mobilité network. These advisors, spread over the region, support and advise companies throughout the development of their mobility plan: definition of objectives, budget, long-term monitoring to ensure the sustainability of good initiatives, etc. They also provide information on any funding available from ADEME and the Île-de-France Region. The contact details of the advisors are available on the Pro'Mobilité website.