A site to find out everything you need to know about mobility plans

The mobility plan

Implementing a mobility plan, which was previously called a corporate travel plan, consists of adopting sustainable mobility practices for travel related to the company's activity (employees, customers, visitors, etc.).

By encouraging more environmentally friendly, safer and less expensive travel and by reducing the need for travel where possible, the mobility plan contributes to improving the company's productivity and the quality of life of its employees, and therefore its competitiveness.

The objective of a mobility plan is to get all the stakeholders involved to work together to develop joint actions. Companies can adapt the organisation of work (more flexible hours, temporary offices, teleworking, grouping of sites, etc.) and travel practices (carpooling, bicycle services, etc.). Local authorities can support companies by making arrangements for buses, bicycles or pedestrians. Île-de-France Mobilités intervenes by adapting the transport offer according to changing needs and by offering new services (park-and-ride facilities, Véligo lockers, etc.).

The objective is also to raise employees' awareness of the challenges of travel through a long-term animation of the mobility plan. Indeed, in order to allow a significant change in behaviour, it is essential to maintain the dynamics of mobility plans over time.

Nearly 12 million work-related trips are made every day by Ile-de-France residents. They represent a significant part of the use of roads and public transport, especially during rush hour.

These journeys are therefore a major challenge for Île-de-France Mobilités, which, as the organising authority for sustainable mobility, works to facilitate travel for all travellers' needs.