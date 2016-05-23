Questions & Answers on digital services for travellers and Smart Navigo

Île-de-France Mobilités' digital programme is an ambitious action plan to develop digital services for passengers in order to facilitate and improve their journeys in Ile-de-France transport and their travel in Île-de-France.

Step by step, this plan will make it possible to set up useful and innovative services improving the ability of all passengers to choose sustainable modes of travel adapted to their needs: new information services; new ticketing services; development of Open Data; improvement of regional mobility through a better knowledge of the needs of travellers' multi-modal travel (carpooling, cycling, VTC taxis,...)

Find out more: FAQ – Digital services for travellers and Smart Navigo