Smart Navigo: new innovative and unprecedented services

The digital revolution in public transport is also the transformation of the use of the Navigo Pass and the gradual dematerialisation of transport tickets. The Navigo Pass is becoming a universal support for intermodality to facilitate the daily life of Ile-de-France residents and brings together more and more travel solutions on the same medium. After the self-service bike rental services (Vélib', Cristolib, VélO2) and the Véligo secure parking, all Navigo subscribers have also been able to integrate an Autolib' subscription into their card since 2017.