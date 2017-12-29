Smart Navigo: new innovative and unprecedented services
This is why Valérie Pécresse chose to launch the "Smart Navigo" initiative in June 2016 by deploying a range of innovative digital services to support the mobility of Ile-de-France residents. Vianavigo has been participating in this approach since 2017 with new features, on the website and the app, adapted to people with reduced mobility, cyclists and carpooling enthusiasts, a first in France.
Smart Navigo app with route details
The digital revolution in public transport is also the transformation of the use of the Navigo Pass and the gradual dematerialisation of transport tickets. The Navigo Pass is becoming a universal support for intermodality to facilitate the daily life of Ile-de-France residents and brings together more and more travel solutions on the same medium. After the self-service bike rental services (Vélib', Cristolib, VélO2) and the Véligo secure parking, all Navigo subscribers have also been able to integrate an Autolib' subscription into their card since 2017.
This digital development at the service of passengers' daily lives will soon allow them to simply use their smartphone to buy their ticket and pass through the validation gates. This innovation is at the heart of the ticketing modernization program to simplify the use of public transport. It will be the subject of an experiment in the second half of 2018.