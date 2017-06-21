The STIF triggers the "anti-pollution" package from Thursday

A special ticket to fight against pollution

The persistence of this ozone concentration in the Ile-de-France atmosphere is due in particular to the high temperatures experienced in recent days. At the request of Valérie Pécresse, President of the STIF and the Ile-de-France Region, the STIF is setting up on Thursday 22 June the "anti-pollution" package for all zones, created at the beginning of the year, at an incentive rate of €3.80.



The objective of this new transport ticket is to encourage Ile-de-France residents to leave their vehicles in the garage and to favour public transport, which is less polluting.



The cost of this measure is estimated at 500,000 euros per day.