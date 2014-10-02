T Zen 3 between Porte de Pantin and Pavillon-sous-Bois

The T Zen 3 will strengthen the existing transport offer in the region. The T Zen 3 will be in connection with the T1, T3b and T4 trams, metro line 5, the RER E, the future Tram-Express Nord and the future line 15 of the automatic metro. It will thus contribute to the economic development of the territory.

The arrival of the T Zen 3 will also be accompanied by the requalification of the former RN 3, and urban redevelopment.