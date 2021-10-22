T Zen 4 and T Zen 5, the 1st 100% electric 24-metre buses in Île-de-France
24 metres long, two bellows, almost no noise because they are 100% electric, recharged directly by contact with the ground (at the termini and at some intermediate stations), faster because they are almost entirely on dedicated lanes and always have priority at traffic light junctions : this is the identity card of the new T Zen 4 and T Zen 5 buses that will soon run from Viry-Châtillon to Corbeil-Essonne, and from Paris 13th to Choisy-le-Roi.
More spacious, quieter, faster, fully accessible and truly comfortable
The T Zen 4 and T Zen 5 will be the first 100% electric buses in the Ile-de-France region to be so large: 24 metres long!
With their own traffic corridor on the majority of their route with priority at traffic lights, they will be able to carry no less than 140 passengers each (compared to 70 for a conventional bus and 100 for an 18-metre articulated bus) in optimal conditions of comfort and modernity: space, light, air conditioning, video surveillance, visual and audio passenger information in real time.
100% accessible
The buses on lines T Zen 4 and 5 will also be fully accessible to people with reduced mobility (PRM), thanks to their wide sliding doors and the integral low floor that will make it easier for passengers to get on and off at the station as well as to move around inside the buses.
The construction of the T Zen 4 and 5 is voted!
Île-de-France Mobilités has selected the offer of the VAN HOOL / KIEPE ELECTRIC GmbH / ALSTOM TRANSPORT SA consortium for the construction of the new TZEN 4 and TZEN 5 buses. This choice was validated by the Tender Committee, which was voted on at the Île-de-France Mobilités Board of Directors meeting on 11 October 2021.