T Zen 4 and T Zen 5, the 1st 100% electric 24-metre buses in Île-de-France

More spacious, quieter, faster, fully accessible and truly comfortable

The T Zen 4 and T Zen 5 will be the first 100% electric buses in the Ile-de-France region to be so large: 24 metres long!

With their own traffic corridor on the majority of their route with priority at traffic lights, they will be able to carry no less than 140 passengers each (compared to 70 for a conventional bus and 100 for an 18-metre articulated bus) in optimal conditions of comfort and modernity: space, light, air conditioning, video surveillance, visual and audio passenger information in real time.