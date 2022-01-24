T1: discover the face of your future tramway

More comfortable and accessible journeys on the T1 line

The T1 line is the oldest tram line currently in operation in Île-de-France. With these new trams, travelling from Asnières Quatre Route to Noisy le Sec (and tomorrow, to Val de Fontenay) will be more comfortable for everyone.

Wider doors, improved accessibility

Allowing a 15% increase in transport capacity, these new trams will be equipped with six double doors of 1.30m per side, including at the ends, in order to facilitate the boarding and alighting of passengers, and easier access for people with reduced mobility.

More comfort and safety, for everyone

For the comfort of passengers: air conditioning, dynamic and detailed sound and visual information, USB sockets to charge mobile phones or 100% LED lighting to improve the atmosphere of the journey. And of course video protection.