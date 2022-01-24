T1: discover the face of your future tramway
With more than 12,500 votes, the choice of the face of the future tramway of the T1 line mobilized you! After 15 days, the election ended on Friday 21 January. And the winning design is...
Design 2!
By voting for this design n°2, you have chosen a tramway that presents itself as a luminous link, both between the territories it crosses but also in its belonging to the Île-de-France Mobilités network, with a signature in blue tones.
More comfortable and accessible journeys on the T1 line
The T1 line is the oldest tram line currently in operation in Île-de-France. With these new trams, travelling from Asnières Quatre Route to Noisy le Sec (and tomorrow, to Val de Fontenay) will be more comfortable for everyone.
Wider doors, improved accessibility
Allowing a 15% increase in transport capacity, these new trams will be equipped with six double doors of 1.30m per side, including at the ends, in order to facilitate the boarding and alighting of passengers, and easier access for people with reduced mobility.
More comfort and safety, for everyone
For the comfort of passengers: air conditioning, dynamic and detailed sound and visual information, USB sockets to charge mobile phones or 100% LED lighting to improve the atmosphere of the journey. And of course video protection.
A high-performance and more sustainable tramway
95% recyclable, 99% recoverable, equipped with high-performance electric braking, this tramway will also be equipped with a motor that will allow it to reduce its energy consumption by at least 30% compared to current equipment.
In addition, these trains will be equipped with an on-board system for counting passengers by flow to measure the number of passengers on the T1 line more accurately and thus improve the service provided.