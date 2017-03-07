2017 round table: what sustainable and innovative financing for public transport in the Ile-de-France region?

Presentation of the speakers and the context:

Valérie Pécresse: President of the Île-de-France Region and of the Council of the Île-de-France Transport Union

Stéphane Beaudet: Vice-President of the Île-de-France Region in charge of transport

Jasmine Camara: President of the Economic and Pricing Commission of the Île-de-France Transport Union

Yves Crozet: Professor at the University of Lyon-II

Jean Paul Bailly: Former CEO of La Poste and RATP

Fabien Leurent : Professor Ecole des Ponts

Marc Pélissier: President of the AUT Île-de-France

Didier Kling: President of the Paris Île-de-France Chamber of Commerce and Industry

Jacques Mellon: 2b2p design office

All transport expenses contracted or approved by Île-de-France Mobilités (operating contract, school transport, PRM, IFER fee, PRM, IFER SNCF Réseau fee, etc.) represent more than 90% of Île-de-France Mobilités' operating expenses (2016 data).

Île-de-France Mobilités' operating revenue is mainly made up of the transport payment of public assistance (2016 data). In addition, the revenues collected from users also make a significant contribution to the financing of transport in the Île-de-France region.

Transport remains a structurally loss-making public service requiring funding from local authorities and the mobilisation of VT in addition to the revenues collected from users by transporters.

In the coming years, Île-de-France Mobilités will be faced with major challenges that will call into question the current financial balances. These issues are in the areas of investment and exploitation.

In terms of investment, Île-de-France Mobilités' financing requirement over the period 2017/2030 is €1.5 billion per year.

As a result of the new offer and the Grand Paris Express, operating expenses will be €1.8 billion per year by 2030 above the current level.