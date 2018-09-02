Ticket SMS
Reminder of the other experiments:
- Phone Validation (NFC)
- Navigo Liberté + (each month, the user is debited for the number of journeys he has made)
- Navigo Easy (card on which you can top up ticket books)
A modernization of ticketing necessary to make life easier for Ile-de-France residents
- Available to as many people as possible: SMS technology open to a very wide audience, all you need is a mobile phone, even a very old one
- Practical: No need to have change
- Time saving: Buying a boarding ticket from the driver takes much longer than stamping your ticket. This operation also delays all the passengers of the bus since the driver cannot devote himself during this time to his primary mission, namely to drive the bus. It is difficult for him to check the tickets of other passengers.
- Fight against fraud: Removes the excuse of lack of change for fraudsters and allows the driver to stay focused on checking the tickets of all passengers boarding the bus.
An easy-to-use service
Only 3 steps:
- Before boarding the bus: The user sends the name of the network (e.g. TICE in Evry) to 93100 by SMS. This SMS is billed at €2, the same price as tickets purchased on board the buses. It is valid for 1 hour from the sending of the SMS for a journey without a connection. The service is available on the Orange, SFR, Bouygues and Free networks.
- Receipt of the ticket: Once the code has been sent, the user receives a full ticket back on their mobile phone.
- When boarding the bus: The user presents their ticket on the phone to the driver.
List of networks offering the Ticket SMS service
- VALBUS: all the lines of the VALBUS network of the CARS LACROIX
- VALOISE: all the lines of the VALOISE network of CARS LACROIX
- PHEBUS: all the lines of the PHEBUS network of KEOLIS VERSAILLES
- EXP34: the Express line 34 of TRANSDEV's Seine-et-Marne Express network
- CTBT: all lines of the TICE network except lines 510 and 510P
- FILEO: all the lines of the FILEO network
- CEOBUS: lines 9507, 9516 and 9517 of the VALLEE DE L'OISE network of CEOBUS
- PARISIS: all the lines of the PARISIS network of CARS LACROIX
Points of physical interest of the outer suburbs bus networks experimenting with the SMS ticket system for boarding since 1 September 2018.