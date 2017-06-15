All aboard the train of civilizations!

Heritage in the spotlight

Statuettes, masks, ornaments and ceremonial objects from Mayan civilizations, (re)discovery of the peoples of the Amazon rainforest or the island cultures of Oceania; ceramics, textiles, jewellery from Africa or traditional costumes from Asia: the initiative is a real gateway to the world. Each train will highlight works from four continents: Africa, Oceania, Asia and America. The 372,000 daily passengers on line E will be able to take a trip to the crossroads of cultural and historical influences, in line with what the Quai Branly Museum dear to Jacques Chirac offers.

For nearly three weeks, the Arts and Civilizations train was completely redecorated in Saint-Pierre-les-Corps, near Tours. Nearly 600 m² of vinyl records were used to create a huge puzzle of 890 panels that covers the train, using the lamination technique.

