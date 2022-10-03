The Ile-de-France native arrives on the Paris <> Provins line!
22 new trains, 15,000 daily passengers, a better carbon footprint
Recently electrified, the Paris <> Provins branch of line P will accommodate 22 brand new trains of the Francilien, the 100% electric train already well known to passengers in the Île-de-France region, present in particular on lines P, J and L.
The Francilien is a more efficient, more reliable and more comfortable train, but it is also more environmentally friendly, which will reduce the carbon footprint of this axis.
Le Francilien: more comfort and tranquility
The Francilien brings a real gain in travel comfort: wide and comfortable seats, underfloor heating and efficient air conditioning, USB sockets, soft lighting, large panoramic windows bring the maximum amount of natural light on board while filtering the sun's rays more.
The Francilien offers 29% more seats (944 seats in long composition compared to 732 with the trains that have been running on the line until now) allowing a better distribution in the event of crowds. These so-called "Boa" trains allow you to move smoothly from one end of the train to the other in order to have an overview of the available seats and/or to receive useful information to continue the journey.
Real-time attendance and accessibility
These new trains are equipped with automatic counting devices that make it possible to know the number of passengers per car via the transilien.com website or the Tilien chatbot in real time.
By the end of the year, this information will be broadcast on passenger information screens in stations. This new service allows passengers to choose the least loaded cars, especially those with available seats.
The trains are equipped with movable steps for better access from the platforms, wider doors to make it easier for passengers to get on and off, but also to optimise parking time at the station.
More security
The completely open configuration of the Ile-de-France resident allows everyone to see what is happening around them and to make sure they are seen. It generates a strong sense of security.
The "Boa" configuration also simplifies the work of inspection teams, railway police and mediators. The trains are equipped with on-board video protection cameras with on-board recording.
More information on board
The Francilien is a so-called "communicating" train. It has been designed to meet travellers' expectations in terms of passenger information.
Equipped with large on-board information screens, they broadcast information in real time. Train service and connections are displayed on the various information screens. These single screens replace the three screens of the old trains.
In a disrupted situation, the operational centre is able to broadcast short-term information directly on the screens and/or by audio messages. The driver is also able to trigger pre-recorded announcements and speak if necessary.
More punctuality and reliability
The arrival of the Ile-de-France driver on a line translates into a leap in performance, with an estimated gain in punctuality of the Paris <> Provins branch of Line P at 1.2 points.
The Francilien trains have already proven themselves in terms of reliability, robustness and punctuality, particularly on the Paris Saint-Lazare lines (Line L and Line J) and the Paris-Nord lines (Line H and Line K) with 93% to more than 95% cumulative punctuality by mid-2022.
Indeed, the Ile-de-France driver has better acceleration, braking and reliability performance. It has anti-jamming equipment that is particularly useful in autumn to adapt to the consequences of "dead leaves". This is particularly useful on this branch of Line P, which crosses many wooded areas.
The raising of the platforms, combined with the increase in the width of the doors, makes it easier for passengers to get on and off, thus eliminating the factors of potential delays at the station.
More weekday evening trains since Monday, October 3
The completion of the electrification work on Line P allows the following trains to be put back into service:
· From Paris Est to Provins, train XIBU, departure at 9:47 pm, arrival at 11:10 pm
· From Provins to Paris Est the PIBU train, departure 8:46 pm, arrival at 10:12 pm
From 9:40 p.m., from Monday, October 3 to Friday, December 30, 2022, except on Saturdays and Sundays, traffic is interrupted between Paris East and Provins. A replacement bus service has been set up to serve intermediate stations.
