The Ile-de-France native arrives on the Paris <> Provins line!

More punctuality and reliability

The arrival of the Ile-de-France driver on a line translates into a leap in performance, with an estimated gain in punctuality of the Paris <> Provins branch of Line P at 1.2 points.

The Francilien trains have already proven themselves in terms of reliability, robustness and punctuality, particularly on the Paris Saint-Lazare lines (Line L and Line J) and the Paris-Nord lines (Line H and Line K) with 93% to more than 95% cumulative punctuality by mid-2022.

Indeed, the Ile-de-France driver has better acceleration, braking and reliability performance. It has anti-jamming equipment that is particularly useful in autumn to adapt to the consequences of "dead leaves". This is particularly useful on this branch of Line P, which crosses many wooded areas.

The raising of the platforms, combined with the increase in the width of the doors, makes it easier for passengers to get on and off, thus eliminating the factors of potential delays at the station.