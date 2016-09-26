The Tram 11 express and its technicentre will soon be in service
This tram line will benefit from the new signage of the Grand Paris network, which will be gradually deployed throughout the Île-de-France Public Transport network.
Key figures:
Section from Epinay sur Seine to Le Bourget (phase 1):
- 10.6 km long (and 28 km in total for this line)
- 7 stations including 3 new ones
- 42,000 daily trips
- Connections with train lines B, C, D and H, Tram 8 and future metro lines 16 and 17
Upcoming project:
- A network with 8 lines: lines A, B, C, D and E of the RER train on the one hand, and lines L, H and J on the other
- A transport of more than 250,000 passengers per day.
The appearance of a tram, the engine of a train
Intended to meet the need for increased mobility between the urban and suburban networks, the Tram 11 trains combine the advantages of the train (speed) and the tramway (comfort). This model of light rail, which will run on the tracks, has many features:
- Modular layouts
- A low plan for better accessibility
- a visual and audible passenger information system
- a capacity of 250 seats, including 92 seats.
- Large windows and air conditioning promote comfort and an integrated video surveillance system contributes to safety in the trains.
- lighting and air conditioning that adapt to the outside light and the number of people respectively
A technicentre also to accommodate tram 4
Sized to accommodate the Tram 11 and Tram 4 trains, the maintenance and storage workshop will occupy a 5-hectare plot of land located in Noisy-le-Sec. In total, some 140 people will eventually work on the site.
A project carried out in partnership
The operation is being carried out as part of a joint project management by SNCF Réseau and SNCF Mobilités:
Île-de-France Mobilités (formerly STIF) coordinates the intermodality developments carried out around the 7 stations by the various project owners: SNCF Mobilités, Plaine Commune, the EPA Plaine de France, the City of Le Bourget and the Val d'Oise Department, and finances the rolling stock.
The infrastructure is financed by 5 actors: Île-de-France Region, State, Departmental Councils of Seine Saint Denis (CD 93) and Val d'Oise (CD 95) and SNCF.
Île-de-France Mobilités is fully financing the acquisition of the rolling stock.