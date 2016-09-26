The Tram 11 express and its technicentre will soon be in service

A project carried out in partnership

The operation is being carried out as part of a joint project management by SNCF Réseau and SNCF Mobilités:

Île-de-France Mobilités (formerly STIF) coordinates the intermodality developments carried out around the 7 stations by the various project owners: SNCF Mobilités, Plaine Commune, the EPA Plaine de France, the City of Le Bourget and the Val d'Oise Department, and finances the rolling stock.

The infrastructure is financed by 5 actors: Île-de-France Region, State, Departmental Councils of Seine Saint Denis (CD 93) and Val d'Oise (CD 95) and SNCF.

Île-de-France Mobilités is fully financing the acquisition of the rolling stock.