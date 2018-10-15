Tram 13 express: let's go for the works
An essential project for "suburb-to-suburb" travel
The Tram 13 express aims to offer a real alternative to the private car to fight against pollution and traffic jams in the Yvelines. By connecting 3 major hubs of the department (Saint-Germain-en-Laye, Saint-Nom-La-Bretêche and Saint-Cyr) in 30 minutes, this new tram line will significantly improve travel conditions for users in the outer suburbs.
The Tram 13 express will benefit 21,000 passengers every day and will offer connections with the RER A and C, as well as with the Transilien lines L, N and U. It will be put into service in 2021 between Saint-Germain and Saint-Cyr and studies are already underway for a later extension to Achères via the city centre of Poissy. The declaration of public utility of this urban route is expected by the end of the year.
A project that fits harmoniously into an exceptional heritage
From Versailles to Saint-Germain-en-Laye, the Tram 13 express runs alongside exceptional sites. As the project owner, Île-de-France Mobilités is committed to preserving them as much as possible. To do this, the organisation of the work was carried out in continuous consultation with the state services and the territory's partners.
First of all, the project reuses and largely renews the existing infrastructure of the Great Belt. In total, out of 18.8 km of route, more than 15 km of the line reuse and modernise existing tracks.
Then, for the forest plots impacted by the work, each square meter used by the project is compensated at least 4 times. This compensation is done as close as possible to the site directly in the forest of Saint-Germain. The aim is to replant but also to ecologically restore degraded plots, to create spaces favourable to the development of local fauna.
Finally, throughout its design, the project leaders sought to carefully integrate the project into its environment, in particular around the palaces of Versailles and Saint-Germain-en-Laye. For example, trees will be replanted along the tram platform to recreate the royal perspective on the Avenue des Loges leading to the Château de Saint-Germain-en-Laye.
The work officially launched!
Work on the Tram 13 express was officially launched on 5 October in the presence of all the financing partners and project owners on the site of the line's future garage in Versailles.
The construction sites are progressing well along the future line. The removal of the old tracks of the Great Ring Road is underway and workers are preparing the construction of the new infrastructure. Preparatory work (land clearing and cleaning operations) was underway in Saint-Cyr and Saint-Germain-en-Laye, and the garage workshop began to emerge from the ground in Versailles. See you in 2021 for commissioning!
The project at a glance
The Tram 13 express project is being carried out thanks to funding from the Île-de-France Region (53.2%), the Yvelines Department (30%) and the State (16.8%) for a total amount of €306.7 million.
In addition to this cost, €68.4 million for the rolling stock (11 trains) will be 100% financed by Île-de-France Mobilités, the organising authority for Sustainable Mobility in Île-de-France.