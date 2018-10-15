Tram 13 express: let's go for the works

A project that fits harmoniously into an exceptional heritage

From Versailles to Saint-Germain-en-Laye, the Tram 13 express runs alongside exceptional sites. As the project owner, Île-de-France Mobilités is committed to preserving them as much as possible. To do this, the organisation of the work was carried out in continuous consultation with the state services and the territory's partners.

First of all, the project reuses and largely renews the existing infrastructure of the Great Belt. In total, out of 18.8 km of route, more than 15 km of the line reuse and modernise existing tracks.

Then, for the forest plots impacted by the work, each square meter used by the project is compensated at least 4 times. This compensation is done as close as possible to the site directly in the forest of Saint-Germain. The aim is to replant but also to ecologically restore degraded plots, to create spaces favourable to the development of local fauna.

Finally, throughout its design, the project leaders sought to carefully integrate the project into its environment, in particular around the palaces of Versailles and Saint-Germain-en-Laye. For example, trees will be replanted along the tram platform to recreate the royal perspective on the Avenue des Loges leading to the Château de Saint-Germain-en-Laye.