Tram 13 express phase 2: Opening of the single additional public inquiry on the project on 8 January

This new line meets the essential need to simplify travel between the north and the south for the inhabitants of the department. The detour to Paris will no longer be necessary. Connections between living and working places will be simplified, in particular thanks to the numerous connections created with Train lines A, C, L, J, U and N. Passengers will benefit from an improved quality of service, efficient connections and shorter journey times.

1 project is carried out in 2 phases:

Phase 1 linking Saint-Cyr-RER to Saint-Germain-RER, declared of public utility in February 2014, work on which began in February 2017.

Phase 2 extending the Tram 13 express from Saint-Germain to Achères.

This project was the subject of an initial consultation in 2013, then a public inquiry in 2014. The initial route then proposed to bypass the centre of Poissy. Following the conclusions of this public inquiry, the project leaders have undertaken additional studies on the feasibility of an alternative route allowing a connection with the Poissy RER station. Given the advantages of the urban route in Poissy compared to the initial route, particularly in terms of service and passenger traffic, this new route was presented to the public during an additional consultation in 2016.

Thanks to the lessons learned from this consultation, the alternative route project can once again be submitted to the public for its opinion during this unique additional public inquiry launched on 8 February 2018.

It has 3 objectives:

the presentation of the advantages and disadvantages of the urban route compared to the previous route, presented at the 2014 public inquiry, in terms of the project's impact on the environment and human health.

the declaration of public utility of the project;

the compatibility of urban planning documents. Only the Local Urban Plan of Saint-Germain-en-Laye is concerned.

Have your say about the project

During the inquiry, the public is invited to:

Consult the additional public inquiry file

It is also possible to request an appointment with one of the members of the commission of inquiry.

At the end of the survey, its results will contribute to the prefect's choice for one of the two proposed routes and to declare it to be of public utility.

