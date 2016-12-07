Tram 3: "I'm 10 years old"
Extension to the west and first weld
After the first section put into service in 2006 between Pont de Gargliano and Porte d'Ivry and the second between Porte d'Ivry and Porte de la Chapelle in 2012, tram 3 continues its development to the west.
The next extension, which will link Porte de la Chapelle to Porte d'Asnières in 2018 over a distance of 4.3 km, is currently under construction. With the subsequent extension to Porte Dauphine, tram 3 will then reach almost 30 km around the capital.
The 10th anniversary of tram 3 will be celebrated on 13 December 2016. During the first welding on the site of the site, Valérie Pécresse, President of the Île-de-France Region and Île-de-France Mobilités (formerly STIF), will be present.
Interconnection with a Bus Rapid Transit (BRT)
Tram 3 is not expected to stop at Porte Dauphine since a final extension linking the two ends of the line is being considered by the presidency of Île-de-France Mobilités. The first studies carried out with the City of Paris guide the project towards the implementation of a bus rapid transit system that will connect the two termini simply and quickly while improving access to the Bois de Boulogne by public transport.
