Tram 3 is extended to Porte Dauphine

3.2 km and 7 more new stations for T3

The route of the extension of the T3 to the west from the Porte d'Asnières to the Porte Dauphine serves the 17th and 16th arrondissements of Paris as well as the neighbouring municipalities of Levallois-Perret and Neuilly-sur-Seine. The consultation with the inhabitants carried out in 2016, and the technical work carried out with the district town halls, made it possible to define a definitive route that accompanies the urban projects of the City of Paris and the transport projects in progress (new RER E station at Porte Maillot). This extension project will be presented during the public inquiry that can be carried out in 2018.