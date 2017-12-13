Tram 3 is extended to Porte Dauphine
3.2 km and 7 more new stations for T3
The route of the extension of the T3 to the west from the Porte d'Asnières to the Porte Dauphine serves the 17th and 16th arrondissements of Paris as well as the neighbouring municipalities of Levallois-Perret and Neuilly-sur-Seine. The consultation with the inhabitants carried out in 2016, and the technical work carried out with the district town halls, made it possible to define a definitive route that accompanies the urban projects of the City of Paris and the transport projects in progress (new RER E station at Porte Maillot). This extension project will be presented during the public inquiry that can be carried out in 2018.
The extension in a few figures:
- 7 new stations spaced an average of 460 m apart
- An additional 3.2 km
- In connection with metro lines 1, 2 and 3 and RER lines C and E.
- 12-minute journey time between Porte d'Asnières and Porte Dauphine
- 8 new trains will be ordered to provide the service (approximately €30 million financed by Île-de-France Mobilités)
- A tram every 4 minutes during rush hour
- €165 million, the project budget (+/- 15%) financed by the State, the Île-de-France Region and the City of Paris
- 59,000 passengers per day (weekdays)
The route of the extension of Tram 3b:
Route of Tram 3b. The names of the stations are: Porte Dauphine, Bruix-Lao, Porte Maillot, Porte des Ternes, Porte de Villiers, Porte de Champerret, Porte de Courcelles, Porte d'Asnières.