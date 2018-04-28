Tram, the network is expanding in Île-de-France
The tram network is expanding in Île-de-France. In 2022: 246 km of lines, 13 lines to connect the territories.
Infographic of the STIF tramway
- In 2016: 105 km of lines / 8 lines in service
- In 2022: 246 km of lines / 13 lines to connect the territories
- Tram 1: Noisy-le-Sec • Asnières – Gennevilliers – Les Courtilles. In project: Extension between Noisy-le-Sec and Val de Fontenay - Extension between Asnières – Gennevilliers – Les Courtilles and Colombes – Gabriel Péri
- Tram 2: Porte de Versailles • Pont de Bezons
- Tram 3: Pont du Garigliano • Porte de Vincennes - Porte de Vincennes • Porte de la Chapelle
- Tram 4: Aulnay-sous-Bois • Bondy
- Tram 5: Saint-Denis Market • Garges-Sarcelles
- Tram 6: Châtillon • Robert Wagner (Vélizy) • Viroflay
- Tram 7: Villejuif • Porte de l'Essonne (Athis-Mons)
- Tram 8: Saint-Denis • Épinay-sur-Seine / Villetaneuse
- Tram 9: Porte de Choisy • Orly Ville
- Tram 10: Antony (La Croix de Berny) • Clamart (Place du Garde)
- Tram 11: Sartrouville • Noisy-le-Sec - (Tangentielle Nord)
- Tram 12: Massy-Palaiseau • Évry-Courcouronnes (Tram-train Massy - Évry)
- Tram 13: Saint-Cyr • Achères Ville (Tangentielle Ouest)