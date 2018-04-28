Tram, the network is expanding in Île-de-France

Infographic: The Tram network in Île-de-France
The tram network extends to Île-de-France © STIF / Île-de-France Region

The tram network is expanding in Île-de-France. In 2022: 246 km of lines, 13 lines to connect the territories.

Infographic of the STIF tramway

  • In 2016: 105 km of lines / 8 lines in service
  • In 2022: 246 km of lines / 13 lines to connect the territories
  • Tram 1: Noisy-le-Sec • Asnières – Gennevilliers – Les Courtilles. In project: Extension between Noisy-le-Sec and Val de Fontenay - Extension between Asnières – Gennevilliers – Les Courtilles and Colombes – Gabriel Péri
  • Tram 2: Porte de Versailles • Pont de Bezons
  • Tram 3: Pont du Garigliano • Porte de Vincennes - Porte de Vincennes • Porte de la Chapelle
  • Tram 4: Aulnay-sous-Bois • Bondy
  • Tram 5: Saint-Denis Market • Garges-Sarcelles
  • Tram 6: Châtillon • Robert Wagner (Vélizy) • Viroflay
  • Tram 7: Villejuif • Porte de l'Essonne (Athis-Mons)
  • Tram 8: Saint-Denis • Épinay-sur-Seine / Villetaneuse
  • Tram 9: Porte de Choisy • Orly Ville
  • Tram 10: Antony (La Croix de Berny) • Clamart (Place du Garde)
  • Tram 11: Sartrouville • Noisy-le-Sec - (Tangentielle Nord)
  • Tram 12: Massy-Palaiseau • Évry-Courcouronnes (Tram-train Massy - Évry)
  • Tram 13: Saint-Cyr • Achères Ville (Tangentielle Ouest)