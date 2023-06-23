T10: a new tram line between Antony and Clamart
This is a new milestone for mobility in the Ile-de-France region: on 24 June 2023, Île-de-France Mobilités inaugurated the T10 tram line, which connects Antony to Clamart in 21 minutes. Eagerly awaited by users, this line punctuated by 13 stations should accommodate 25,000 passengers per day. Presentations.
A new tram line in the south of the Hauts-de-Seine
The launch of the T10 line is the culmination of six years of work under the project management of the Hauts-de-Seine Department, in charge of the project management relating to urban integration and urban development, and Île-de-France Mobilités, in charge of the project management of the transport system (tramway platform, stations, trains), the site's workshop-garage, as well as the acquisition of rolling stock.
A course that supports local dynamism
The result of high-level know-how in architectural design and energy and environmental engineering, the new T10 tram line is part of a desire to modernise the Île-de-France transport network.
With a tram every six minutes during rush hour, the T10 line aims to support the attractiveness of the region, in particular by connecting leading health and economic hubs such as the Béclère hospital and the Noveos business centre.
Its 6.8km link Antony to Clamart, via Châtenay-Malabry and Le Plessis-Robinson, with an essential promise: to offer an alternative to the car thanks to 100% electric public transport.
A line that redraws the urban territory
The opening of the T10 tram line is also an opportunity to reinvent the urban landscape of the south of the Hauts-de-Seine, by setting up new traffic lanes, optimised cycle lanes and widened pavements for the comfort of all users.
In addition, faithful to the green origins of the department, the surroundings of the line benefit from various landscaping, with a vegetated platform and planted trees. An approach that is fully in line with the preservation of local biodiversity. It should be noted that, in accordance with the law on the protection of nature, the project leaders have undertaken to avoid, reduce and compensate for the impacts of the project on its environment.
Finally, the stations at each stop have been designed with their own identity, each equipped with aesthetic street furniture that advocates this proximity to the environment.
The T10: a tramway at the service of the passenger experience
True to its historical position as a public utility, Île-de-France Mobilités has ordered comfortable, elegant and safe trains.
Thus, the light has been specially designed to serve as a signature and accompany everyone's journey: an 85-linear metre light strip surrounds the vehicle: a change in light signals the opening and closing of the doors, a light ring provides additional lighting in the inter-traffic areas.
Spacious, the trains can accommodate 314 users and have 73 seats, including 9 seats reserved for people with reduced mobility. In addition, the train's benches have 32 USB sockets to meet all uses.
A workshop-garage at the cutting edge of innovation
The nerve centre of the T10 Tram, the Châtenay-Malabry Maintenance and Storage Site (SMR) was designed by the AIA consortium following an architectural competition.
This workshop-garage, essential to the proper functioning of the line, is distinguished by a design that fits perfectly into its environment, and by an important place given to technology.
Thus, a 7500 m2 maintenance hall, a service station with washing, greasing and sandblasting stations, and 7 storage lanes allowing the trains to be parked outside operating periods, make up this park of just over 3.5 hectares.
Equipped with efficient ventilation, heating and energy production systems, the SMR has also been the subject of a double environmental certification: the BEPOS label and the BREEAM Good certification.
