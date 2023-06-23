T10: a new tram line between Antony and Clamart

A course that supports local dynamism

The result of high-level know-how in architectural design and energy and environmental engineering, the new T10 tram line is part of a desire to modernise the Île-de-France transport network.

With a tram every six minutes during rush hour, the T10 line aims to support the attractiveness of the region, in particular by connecting leading health and economic hubs such as the Béclère hospital and the Noveos business centre.

Its 6.8km link Antony to Clamart, via Châtenay-Malabry and Le Plessis-Robinson, with an essential promise: to offer an alternative to the car thanks to 100% electric public transport.