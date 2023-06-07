T12 tram-train: the opening of the line is coming soon!

T12 tram-train: introduce yourself

A local line that will serve the 12 municipalities of Essonne (91) between Massy and Évry-Courcouronnes, the T12 tram-train will facilitate the mobility of Essonne residents in the department and between the main centres of activity, without the need to go back through Paris.

100% electric and accessible to people with disabilities, the T12 is a good alternative to the private car. It also facilitates the options for connecting between the different modes of travel by public transport (RER B, C, D, bus lines, Tzen 4 and metro 18).

What is a tram-train?

The T12 tram-train is a tram "like no other".

What for? It can run on both conventional tram tracks and rail tracks ! In the case of the T12, for example, it will run on the rail network between Massy-Palaiseau and Epinay-sur-Orge on the RER C line.

The T12 tram-train in a few figures

The T12 tram-train is: