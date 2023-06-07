T12 tram-train: the opening of the line is coming soon!
It's the final stretch for the T12 tram-train, the new tramway in Essonne that will connect Massy to Evry-Courcouronnes. The construction work is soon coming to an end since after 3 months of dynamic tests carried out on the entire line since 7 June, it is now the dry run that will start, from 11 September.
What is the purpose of these trials? Check the operation of the equipment (braking system, integration at the stations, signalling, etc.), validate the proper circulation of the trains on the line and train the 58 drivers who will be recruited to drive.
T12: let's go for the dry run
After the dynamic tests that took place all summer, on September 11, 2023, the very last stage of testing starts on the T12: the dry run !
Tests in real conditions without passengers on board that will make it possible to:
- Test all traffic disruption scenarios,
- To check one last time all the equipmentof the 25 trains planned in total on the line.
T12 tram-train: introduce yourself
A local line that will serve the 12 municipalities of Essonne (91) between Massy and Évry-Courcouronnes, the T12 tram-train will facilitate the mobility of Essonne residents in the department and between the main centres of activity, without the need to go back through Paris.
100% electric and accessible to people with disabilities, the T12 is a good alternative to the private car. It also facilitates the options for connecting between the different modes of travel by public transport (RER B, C, D, bus lines, Tzen 4 and metro 18).
What is a tram-train?
The T12 tram-train is a tram "like no other".
What for? It can run on both conventional tram tracks and rail tracks ! In the case of the T12, for example, it will run on the rail network between Massy-Palaiseau and Epinay-sur-Orge on the RER C line.
The T12 tram-train in a few figures
The T12 tram-train is:
- 16 equipped stations (glass shelters, seats, greening, display screen, etc.), including 11 new and 5 existing stations on the renovated RER C line,
- 12 municipalities of the Essonne crossed : Massy, Palaiseau, Champlan, Longjumeau, Chilly-Mazarin, Epinay-sur-Orge, Morsang-sur-Orge, Vitry-Chatillon, Grigny, Ris-Orangis and Evry-Courcouronnes.
- 1 train every 10 minutes during rush hour,
- 40,000 passengers per day,
- A service 7 days a week from 5:30 a.m. to 00:30 a.m.,
- 25 trainsets 100% financed by Île-de-France Mobilités,
- 20 passenger information screens ,
- A 100% accessible electric tram-train!