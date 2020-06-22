Scol'R card 2020-2021, it's time to register for the special school circuits

Once logged in to your transport account:

To renew the subscription of a child registered last year, click on Renewal of a SCOL'R card

To register a child who has never used the special school routes, click on First registration for school transport.

Once your transport request has been made (and validated by your local organiser, if applicable), you will have access to the online payment methods for your transport. As soon as your payment is received, your child's SCOL'R card will be sent to you by post.

We inform you that a fee of 20€ for late registration is likely to be applied for any request made after 31/07/2020, so we encourage you to make your request as soon as possible.

You can also find the link to the registration platform, a guide and the registration form by mail on this page.

The SCOL'R Junior card, for children under 11 years old and all schoolchildren.

From the start of the 2020 school year, eligible pupils within the meaning of the regional regulations for special school circuits and under 11 years of age on 31 December, or enrolled in elementary school, benefit from the SCOL'R Junior card, the price of which is set at €24. The subscription to the SCOL'R Junior card is done in the same way as for a classic SCOL'R card, according to the instructions for use indicated above.

In addition, Île-de-France Mobilités offers a 100% refund of the Imagine R Junior pass for holders of a Scol'R Junior card under 11 years old.

Children who hold a Scol'R Junior card but are over 11 years old (due to a repetition), benefit from a refund for an Imagine R School pass.

The imagine R package allows unlimited travel throughout the Île-de-France, on all modes (except Orlyval).

See the refund terms here