Scol'R card 2021-2022, it's time to register for the special school circuits

Log in to your transport account

We remind you that, insofar as your child was registered for the special routes last year, you benefit from a transport account on the Île-de-France Mobilités portal. Thank you for logging in to the portal using the username and password of this account.

If you have lost your username and/or password, click on "Forgot your username or password?". You will be able to enter the email address used for the last registration; You will then receive an email with your username and a link to reset your password.

If you no longer use the email address you entered last year when you created your transport account, please send an email mentioning the new email address to be assigned to your account, as well as your child's first name, last name and date of birth, to one of the contacts below:

If you live in the Essonne department: [email protected]

If you live in the Seine-et-Marne department: [email protected]

If you live in the Val d'Oise department: [email protected]

If you live in the Yvelines department: [email protected]

