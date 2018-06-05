While waiting for Tram 10, priority to the environment

An approach aimed first and foremost at avoiding impacts

For each infrastructure project carried out in France, the law requires project owners to commit to reducing the impact of the project on the environment. As part of Tram 10, Île-de-France Mobilités and the Hauts-de-Seine Departmental Council have committed to going beyond their legal obligations to design a project of very high environmental quality.

First of all, it is a question of avoiding impacts whenever possible. This is prepared from the first phases of the studies, by ensuring that the tramway reuses the majority of existing tracks and has only a marginal impact on natural areas and the habitats of protected species.

When impacts are unfortunately unavoidable, we must try to limit them. To do this, Île-de-France Mobilités is supported by an ecologist who ensures the environmental monitoring of the work. As soon as an impact is identified, measures are taken to reduce its scope: by cutting down trees outside of nesting periods, by installing tarpaulins to prevent amphibians from migrating to areas under construction or by installing shelters for certain vulnerable species such as hedgehogs.

Finally, environmental compensation is provided for as part of the project. As the construction of the line requires the clearing of 3.5 hectares of wooded plots, Île-de-France Mobilités has committed to replanting 12 hectares of forest elsewhere in the Region. The project also contributes to the strategic wood and forest fund.