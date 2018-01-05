[Work is progressing] New branch of Tram 4

From Bondy, one train out of two will head for Montfermeil to take the new branch, i.e. 6.5 km of new track for a journey time of about 30 minutes. 37,000 passengers every day are expected on this new section. This figure could also increase with the arrival in 2023 of Metro line 16 at the future Clichy Montfermeil station.

The commissioning of this new branch is scheduled for 2019.

The project is being carried out by several project owners: Île-de-France Mobilités is responsible for the general coordination of the project (compliance with the programme, schedule, costs, etc.) as well as the construction of the urban section, SNCF Réseau and SNCF Mobilités are also the project owners for the part located on the national rail network.

The project is financed by the State at 37%, the Île-de-France Region at 49% and the SNCF at 14%, for an amount of 270 million euros. The rolling stock of the new branch, representing an investment of 100 million euros, as well as the operation, are 100% financed by Île-de-France Mobilités.