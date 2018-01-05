[Work is progressing] New branch of Tram 4
On the entire new section, the future tracks are starting to take shape. The laying of the rails is still continuing in the 4 municipalities concerned by the worksites, with infrastructure or preparatory work being carried out depending on the sector. In Montfermeil, for example, infrastructure works will take place on Rue de l'Église until the end of March 2018, while other works of the same nature on Boulevard de la République in Livry-Gargan will take place until next February.
The future Tram 4 trains that will run on these new tracks will run on electricity. 4 electrical substations will then be installed along the new branch in order to supply energy to these trains. This work will continue throughout the year.
The first trains have already been received at the Noisy-le-Sec maintenance centre.
The Project at a glance
The creation of this new branch aims to open up the plateau of Clichy-sous-Bois and Montfermeil by serving 4 municipalities: Les Pavillons-sous-Bois, Livry-Gargan, Clichy-sous-Bois and Montfermeil. 11 new stations will be created: République Marx Dormoy, Léon Blum, Maurice Audin, Clichy-sous-Bois Mairie, Romain Rolland, Clichy Montfermeil, Notre-Dame des Anges, Daniel Perdrigé, Paul Bert, Arboretum and Hôpital de Montfermeil (names are provisional).
Route of Tram 4. 93, Train B E, Metro 15 16, Bus Tzen3
From Bondy, one train out of two will head for Montfermeil to take the new branch, i.e. 6.5 km of new track for a journey time of about 30 minutes. 37,000 passengers every day are expected on this new section. This figure could also increase with the arrival in 2023 of Metro line 16 at the future Clichy Montfermeil station.
The commissioning of this new branch is scheduled for 2019.
The project is being carried out by several project owners: Île-de-France Mobilités is responsible for the general coordination of the project (compliance with the programme, schedule, costs, etc.) as well as the construction of the urban section, SNCF Réseau and SNCF Mobilités are also the project owners for the part located on the national rail network.
The project is financed by the State at 37%, the Île-de-France Region at 49% and the SNCF at 14%, for an amount of 270 million euros. The rolling stock of the new branch, representing an investment of 100 million euros, as well as the operation, are 100% financed by Île-de-France Mobilités.
Infographic: The financing and the actors of the project. Infrastructure i.e. €270 million, trams i.e. €100 million, operation (estimated cost in progress)
For more information, you can visit the website dedicated to the project: www.tramway-t4.fr.
Photo credits: DR STIF / Visual of the Tramway (non-contractual photograph) / The illustrations are presented for ticket purposes only / Photographers: Gérard Rollando and Laurent Hazgui.