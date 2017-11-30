[Work is progressing] Preparation of the site for the future Tram 10

The new stations will be fully accessible to people with reduced mobility and will offer a high quality of service (transport tickets vending machines, video surveillance, information panels, bicycle parking, etc.). Véligo secure spaces will also be installed at the two terminals. On the transfer side, Tram 10 will connect with Tram 6 at Hôpital Béclère station and with RER B and Bus TVM at La Croix de Berny station.

Île-de-France Mobilités and the Hauts-de-Seine Department are both project owners, the first for the construction of the transport system (the tramway platform, the stations and the catenary poles), and the second for urban integration and road developments.

Tram 10 is financed by the Ile-de-France Region (49%), the Hauts-de-Seine Department (30%) and the State (21%).

The operation of the line (maintenance, human resources, video surveillance, etc.) as well as the trams that will run on it are 100% financed by Île-de-France Mobilités.