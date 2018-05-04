[Work is progressing] Extension of line 14 – end of tunnel digging!

The project at a glance

The first automatic line of the Paris metro put into service in 1998, line 14 is now extended to the north to Mairie de Saint-Ouen then Saint-Denis Pleyel and to the south to Orly airport. It will eventually be connected to the 4 future automatic lines of the Grand Paris Express, becoming one of the backbones of the Ile-de-France public transport network. This project also aims to relieve the burden on line 13, which is currently largely saturated.

The extension to Mairie de Saint-Ouen, currently under construction, has 5.8km of track for 4 new stations. It will connect the new terminus with the Saint-Lazare station in less than 15 minutes and will be used by 172,000 people every day. To accommodate all these new passengers, Île-de-France Mobilités is financing 35 new MP14 8-car automatic trains. Modern and particularly energy-efficient rolling stock.

The project is led by Île-de-France Mobilités, which is also the project manager jointly with RATP. It represents an investment of €1.4 billion financed by the Société du Grand Paris (55%), the City-de-Paris (20%), the Île-de-France Region (12.5%) and the departments of Seine-Saint-Denis and Hauts-de-Seine (5.5%).