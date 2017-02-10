Work planned for the Tram 12 express
Tram 12 Express
The Tram 12 Express can run on the national rail network and on the urban tram network. The choice of this specific rolling stock and the layout of the stations will offer passengers an accessible, fast and comfortable means of transport.
Rolling stock adapted to both types of tracks
The Tram Express is an innovative vehicle, capable of running on both the national rail network and the urban tram network. It has characteristics close to those of a tram (acceleration, braking, gauge, etc.) and close to those of a train (collision resistance, wheel profile, on-board safety equipment).