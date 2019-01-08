RN 118 works: announcement of the first measures to support the inhabitants of the Ile-de-France region
To anticipate the difficulties associated with this closure, the first three concrete measures on public transport will be put in place:
- Reinforcement of Tram 6: Île-de-France Mobilités is asking RATP to mobilise two reserve trains in order to meet the need for additional transport on the T6 tramway, in particular to increase the frequency of a tram every 4 minutes during peak hours and to extend this morning and evening rush hour by at least 1 hour and 30 minutes,
- Reinforcement of the bus network: a crisis unit will be set up at Île-de-France Mobilités to ensure very close monitoring of the evolution of the traffic of the bus network in the sector and to strengthen the feeder offer to the stations of the RER B and RER C, lines N and U of the Transilien, in particular on the Phébus network and on the RATP bus lines in this sector,
- Free carpooling: carpooling will be financed by Île-de-France Mobilités, which will pay the user's share throughout the closure period in the departments concerned (Yvelines, Essonne and Hauts-de-Seine) with the 8 partner platforms (Blablalines, Clem', Covoit'ici, IDVROOM, Karos, Klaxit, Ouihop, Roulez Malin).
Infographic: Île-de-France mobilités is implementing exceptional measures to help Ile-de-France residents get around. Following the work undertaken by the State on the RN118, Île-de-France mobilités is deploying measures in transport.
Other measures are being studied with the cities concerned, such as the establishment of park-and-ride facilities.
Valérie Pécresse also calls on companies to encourage teleworking, shifting peak hours, or the use of coworking spaces, which contribute to improving the quality of life of Ile-de-France residents and must also be solutions in the future to limit congestion in transport.
How to take advantage of free carpooling?
- For drivers: download and register without delay on one of the 8 carpooling platforms that are partners of the scheme in order to offer to share their vehicle, each trip will be reimbursed. It is a gesture of solidarity and a gain in purchasing power
- For passengers: download the Vianavigo app now (App Store – Google Play) or go to the Vianavigo website to find the list of carpooling trips corresponding to the need in the area concerned. The result specifies the carpooling operator, the pick-up location, the departure times and the travel time. Once the choice has been made, Vianavigo redirects to the website of the partner concerned, which finalises the booking and puts you in touch with the driver. Nothing to pay!