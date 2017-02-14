Works for Tram 12 Express

Work on the Tram 12 Express between Massy and Evry will be able to start following the signing of the financing protocol between the State, the Île-de-France Region, the Department of Essonne and SNCF.

The Tram Express is an innovative vehicle, capable of running on both the national rail network and the urban tram network. It has characteristics close to those of a tram (acceleration, braking, gauge, etc.) and close to those of a train (collision resistance, wheel profile, on-board safety equipment).