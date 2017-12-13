Very good start for the "All together for carpooling" operation: Île-de-France Mobilités continues its support for carpoolers in 2018

The "All together for carpooling" operation launched at the end of September by Valérie Pécresse and 17 carpooling companies* presents a very encouraging three-month balance sheet with more than 50,000 trips made over the period. Several startups have experienced a strong growth of at least 10% in the number of trips recorded per week since the beginning of the operation. This has had an effect of accelerating activity with a clear increase in the number of subscribers to their applications.

In order to support this dynamic and to convert more and more Ile-de-France residents to this practice for their short journeys, Île-de-France Mobilités will continue to pay a €2 bonus to the operation's partner platforms for each carpooling trip made in the region. The objective is to encourage Ile-de-France residents to carpool by increasing the driver's premium, reducing the cost for the traveller or by combining the two measures. The financial aid provided represents up to €50,000 per company. In order to facilitate the organization of trips, carpooling has been integrated into Vianavigo.fr and its app allowing you to have a global vision of the offers. This innovation has also received the Thinking Cities prize awarded every year at the European level at the POLIS conference to reward an innovative mobility solution that meets regional and/or local challenges.

The car in Île-de-France means 16 million trips a day and 250 kilometres of traffic jams, often with motorists travelling alone. Carpooling is one of the solutions to get fewer cars on the roads and make travel more fluid. This is why Île-de-France Mobilités set up a roadmap in 2016 to encourage this practice by increasing the number of spaces reserved for carpooling in park-and-ride facilities and by supporting "short-distance" carpooling companies. The "All together for carpooling" operation helps to make their offers more readable and to integrate them into a global reflection on mobility in Île-de-France.

* Blablalines, Citygoo, Clem, IDVroom, Karos, OuiHop, WayzUp, Covivo, Hopways, Microstop, Zify, Rezo Pouce, Proxiigen, Trajet à la carte, Wever, Kankaroo.

