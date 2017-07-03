Three autonomous shuttles tested at Paris La Défense

A service adapted to its environment

Financed 100% by Ile-de-France Mobilités, this approach will test both the possibility for an autonomous shuttle to fit safely into an environment extremely dense in pedestrian and cyclist flows, the reception and acceptability of this new service by users, and a scalable service, without the presence of staff on board from the start of the 2017 school year.



"The transportation revolution and the future of tomorrow's mobility also require innovation. This experiment is the concretization of my active approach in favor of new mobility and multi-modality of transport in the Ile-de-France region. These autonomous vehicles will test a demand for transport that is not being met today," explains Valérie Pécresse, President of the Île-de-France Region and Île-de-France Mobilités.



From next September, a new experiment will be launched at the Château de Vincennes by Île-de-France Mobilités, the RATP and the City of Paris. It will serve a route from the terminus of line 1 (Château de Vincennes) to the Bois de Vincennes (Insep and La Cartoucherie).

In the future, and if this type of experiment proves conclusive, autonomous vehicles could enrich the range of transport and the quality of service offered to Ile-de-France residents on certain routes with a better range of timetables, frequency and the creation of new lines.