Three new park-and-ride facilities for the outer suburbs

On the side of the Persan-Beaumont station, the park and ride already present will be rehabilitated to accommodate 487 parking spaces and 40 others reserved for bicycles. Scheduled to be commissioned in 2019, this project, which is part of a plan to modernise the area around the station, is 70% financed by Île-de-France Mobilités at a cost of €2.16 million.

Finally, the Nointel-Mours station, served by the Transilien line H, will accommodate a hundred additional spaces in its new park-and-ride facility, bringing the total number of spaces to 264. Commissioning is scheduled for the end of 2019. The project is 70% financed by Île-de-France Mobilités and costs €1,697,518 excluding tax.

For information, park-and-ride facilities are car parks located near stations to allow passengers who have no choice but to come and take the train by car to have parking spaces. These park-and-ride facilities are equipped with security devices (video surveillance), charging systems for electric vehicles and spaces dedicated to people with reduced mobility and the Véligo service.