Three new park-and-ride facilities financed for the outer suburbs
Car parks in the immediate vicinity of stations are essential for travellers from the outer suburbs, who often have few alternatives to the private car to get to the station and continue their daily multimodal journey. This is why park and ride facilities guarantee a parking space available to users to take their train without difficulty. The new Park and Ride facilities are also equipped with:
- A complete security system (anti-intrusion devices, anti-illegal parking, video surveillance),
- Spaces reserved for people with reduced mobility, car-sharing and carpoolers,
- Free charging points for electric and plug-in hybrid vehicles,
- Secure bicycle parking Véligo.
Île-de-France Mobilités has just voted to finance the construction of three park-and-ride facilities totalling 1,248 additional parking spaces.
Park and ride of Nangis (77)
Nangis station, served by line P (Paris-Provins), welcomes 1,770 passengers per day, the vast majority of whom (87%) go to Paris (Gare de l'Est). The number of passengers at this station has also increased significantly by nearly 11% per year on average between 2010 and 2015. Given this increase in the number of passengers, the parking available around the station is at saturation with an occupancy rate of 109%. There was therefore an urgent need to increase the parking offer.
The new Park & Ride will have 500 parking spaces that will be put into service from 2019.
At a cost of €6.98 million, this park-and-ride facility is financed 70% by Île-de-France Mobilités, 30% by local authorities and will be operated by Effia.
Park and ride of Persan-Beaumont (95)
In the vicinity of the Persan-Beaumont station, used by 5,280 passengers daily, the existing park-and-ride will be rehabilitated to offer a parking lot with 487 spaces and 40 reserved for bicycles on 4 levels. Commissioned in 2019, this project is part of a plan to develop and modernise the various feeder modes to the station (redevelopment of the bus station, organisation of drop-off/drop-off, bicycle parking, etc.). 20% of the station's users go there by car, 15% by bus and 1% by bike.
Île-de-France Mobilités will finance 70% of the total cost of the €2.16 million project.
Park and ride of Nointel-Mours (95)
Served by the Transilien H line, the Nointel-Mours station has seen its attendance double in 10 years. 33% of passengers leave their vehicle to get to this rural station in the Val-d'Oise. The parking area will therefore be extended by about a hundred spaces to reach 264. This new park and ride will be commissioned at the end of 2019.
The cost of this project is €1,697,518 excluding tax, 70% of which will be financed by Île-de-France Mobilités and 30% by local authorities.
Press Contacts
–> Sébastien Mabille: 01 47 53 28 42 – [email protected]
–> Hélène Duguet: 01 82 53 80 90 – [email protected]