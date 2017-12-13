Three new park-and-ride facilities financed for the outer suburbs

Park and ride of Nangis (77)

Nangis station, served by line P (Paris-Provins), welcomes 1,770 passengers per day, the vast majority of whom (87%) go to Paris (Gare de l'Est). The number of passengers at this station has also increased significantly by nearly 11% per year on average between 2010 and 2015. Given this increase in the number of passengers, the parking available around the station is at saturation with an occupancy rate of 109%. There was therefore an urgent need to increase the parking offer.

The new Park & Ride will have 500 parking spaces that will be put into service from 2019.

At a cost of €6.98 million, this park-and-ride facility is financed 70% by Île-de-France Mobilités, 30% by local authorities and will be operated by Effia.