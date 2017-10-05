Three new Park & Ride projects will create 1815 additional spaces

Parc Relais d'Étampes (line C)

Its capacity will be 487 spaces, with 39 spaces on the ground and 448 spaces in the structure, including spaces reserved for people with reduced mobility, carpoolers, electric vehicles and motorized two-wheelers. This Park and Ride will be created on 3 half-levels, 1 of which will be underground.



Île-de-France Mobilités and the SNCF (project owner) are working in collaboration with the Architect of the Buildings of France, who wanted a landscape integration and an architectural treatment taking into account the immediate proximity of the Tour de la Guinette (keep of the 10th century fortified castle), classified as a historical monument.