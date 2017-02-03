A new bus network for Paris: results of a successful consultation
The Grand Paris of buses
"For almost 70 years, the routes of bus lines in Paris have remained the same, even though the centre of Paris has changed significantly with a strong deconcentration of population and jobs, even though the outskirts of Paris and the neighbouring municipalities are changing very quickly and becoming denser, even though 5 RER lines and a new metro line have been created. I made the choice to get out of the immobility and to start a bus revolution in Paris. This action is fully in line with the Grand Paris of buses that I launched at the Council of the Île-de-France Transport Union on December 6, 2016... Valérie Pécresse, President of Île-de-France Mobilités (formerly STIF), President of the Île-de-France Region.
A constructive dialogue and a project that is understood and approved
More than 2,000 opinions and proposals were expressed by travellers, associations and elected officials during public meetings, on the internet and via stakeholders' notebooks. All stakeholders agree on the need to reorganise bus lines in Paris as well as those in conjunction with neighbouring municipalities. 45 lines will be modified, one created and 11 additional lines will be the subject of studies with a view to adaptations.
Of the proposal submitted for consultation, 22 lines were considered satisfactory as they stand, including a proposed new line, the 71 in the north-east of Paris, and 23 other lines were the subject of comments and will be re-examined.
Implementation timeline
- September to November 2016: consultation of the inhabitants of the Ile-de-France region on the Grand Paris des Buses.
- December 2016: Taking into account the feedback from Ile-de-France residents expressed during the public consultation, the Île-de-France Mobilités (formerly STIF) board, chaired by Valérie Pécresse, has adopted the principles of the Grand Paris des Buses.
- 1 February 2017: The results of the consultation are presented at a public meeting
March-April: Île-de-France Mobilités (formerly STIF), the City of Paris and the RATP continue the dialogue with elected officials to refine the plan for this new network, which will be defined by Île-de-France Mobilités (formerly STIF) and voted on at the beginning of 2017
- In 2017-2018: The City of Paris, which manages the municipal roads, will carry out the necessary developments to ensure the smooth circulation of buses and cars. RATP, the operator of the Paris network, will have to change the organisation of its lines. The project is expected to be commissioned at the end of 2018.