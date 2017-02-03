A new bus network for Paris: results of a successful consultation

A constructive dialogue and a project that is understood and approved

More than 2,000 opinions and proposals were expressed by travellers, associations and elected officials during public meetings, on the internet and via stakeholders' notebooks. All stakeholders agree on the need to reorganise bus lines in Paris as well as those in conjunction with neighbouring municipalities. 45 lines will be modified, one created and 11 additional lines will be the subject of studies with a view to adaptations.

Of the proposal submitted for consultation, 22 lines were considered satisfactory as they stand, including a proposed new line, the 71 in the north-east of Paris, and 23 other lines were the subject of comments and will be re-examined.