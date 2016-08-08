A new Véligo space in the Val-de-Marne
This space includes a total of 52 places, including 32 places in secure collective lockers and 20 places under shelter with free access. Véligo is accessible 7 days a week and 20 hours a day, from 5:30 a.m. to 1:30 a.m., with a Navigo card loaded with a valid pass (weekly, monthly, yearly, Imagine R school or student, Solidarité Transport).
Véligo, practical information
Véligo, the bicycle parking service in stations and stations created by Île-de-France Mobilités (formerly STIF) to encourage passengers to use their bikes in addition to public transport, continues its deployment with the commissioning of a new secure space. A service expected and appreciated by travellers, it ensures a real quality of service in terms of safety, information and cleanliness.
- To access the secure locker service, an annual subscription of €30 must be taken out.
- The www.rouelibre.fr service, the RATP Group's website dedicated to bicycle parking, allows subscriptions and online payment. A registration form can also be collected at the ticket office of the Boissy-Saint-Léger station and sent to the manager along with payment by cheque.
- For any other information, contact the Véligo Management Centre on 01 71 25 06 50 from 7:00 am to 8:00 pm, 7 days a week (price of a local call)