A transport network that is growing!

The bus network has also been strengthened to adapt to the needs of passengers

The bus is a key element of travel in Île-de-France to better serve the entire region and to adapt to the needs of everyone and each Ile-de-France territory.

More than 350 bus lines have been reinforced since 2016, i.e. Île-de-France Mobilités has decided either to increase the number of buses on the line to offer a better frequency, or to extend the operating hours to meet the new rhythms of life.

The objective of this work is to set up transport for all Ile-de-France residents closer to home, more often, longer during the day during the week and during the weekend, but also cleaner and better equipped buses.

On the Noctilien side, the frequency of buses has gradually doubled since 2017 to connect Paris, the Petite and Grande Couronnes. The waiting time is reduced by half (30 minutes instead of 1 hour). By 2020, new lines will also be set up.