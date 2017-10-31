A transport network that is growing!
New suburb-to-suburb connections since 2016
- Commissioning of tram 11 Express between Le Bourget and Épinay on 1 July 2017. 15 minutes are now enough to connect the two cities, compared to 45 previously. (CP: Tram 11 Express, Le Grand Paris starts today).
- Extension of tram 6 between Vélizy and Viroflay in May 2016. It now offers 70,000 passengers a new link between Yvelines and Hauts-de-Seine with connections with lines C, L, N and metro lines.
- Opening of the Rosa Parks station on line E in December 2015. From this new station, it takes only 7 minutes to get to the Saint-Lazare station, compared to 30 minutes previously.
29 km of additional network and 28 service points
Strengthening rail and bus services for passengers
To improve the transport network, Île-de-France Mobilités is also increasing the frequency of trains where it is essential. This is what has been done on:
- Metro line 1
- Tram 2
- Lines A, J, L and U
New timetables will also be introduced at the end of 2018 on line D in order to improve the quality of service and reliability: fewer delays and a simpler offer that is better adapted to the needs of passengers.
The bus network has also been strengthened to adapt to the needs of passengers
The bus is a key element of travel in Île-de-France to better serve the entire region and to adapt to the needs of everyone and each Ile-de-France territory.
More than 350 bus lines have been reinforced since 2016, i.e. Île-de-France Mobilités has decided either to increase the number of buses on the line to offer a better frequency, or to extend the operating hours to meet the new rhythms of life.
The objective of this work is to set up transport for all Ile-de-France residents closer to home, more often, longer during the day during the week and during the weekend, but also cleaner and better equipped buses.
On the Noctilien side, the frequency of buses has gradually doubled since 2017 to connect Paris, the Petite and Grande Couronnes. The waiting time is reduced by half (30 minutes instead of 1 hour). By 2020, new lines will also be set up.
On-demand transport: a solution for people living in sparsely populated or outlying areas
Île-de-France Mobilités has created a labelled regional on-demand transport service. This service provides a response to the mobility needs of residents of sparsely populated or outlying areas and also expands the mobility offer by complementing regular lines. The first labelled service was set up in Gally Mauldre on 2 January 2018.
Commissioning schedule for extensions and new train, metro and tram lines
- Extension of metro 14 to Saint-Ouen
to relieve line 13
- Extension of tram 3 in Paris to Porte d'Asnières
- Extension of tram 4 to Clichy-sous-Bois and Montfermeil
- Extension of metro 4 to Bagneux
- Extension of metro 12 to the town hall of Aubervilliers
- New tram line 13 Express between Saint-Cyr and Saint-Germain-en-Laye
- New tram line 9 between Porte d'Ivry and Orly
- New tram line 12 Express between Massy and Évry
- Extension of metro 11 to Rosny-sous-Bois
- Extension of the RER E to La Défense
- New metro line 15 of the Grand Paris Express between Pont de Sèvres and Noisy Champs
