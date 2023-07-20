How is Île-de-France Mobilités preparing transport for the Paris 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games?

A tailor-made transport plan

Timetables, stops served, frequency of services, lines concerned: a transport plan is everything that defines the way in which a place or event will be served.

In normal times, transport plans in Île-de-France are built on a legacy, that of the experience brought by decades of network management. An experience that makes it possible to anticipate major passenger movements, the most used lines or peaks in traffic depending on the time of day. But with the Paris 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games, everything changes.

The simple experience of the network is not enough. To build the transport plan, new data had to be integrated and adapted to the reality of the network:

The capacity of the various Olympic and Paralympic venues,

The calendar of sports sessions,

Assumptions based on the organisation of the Games in other cities in previous years.

Everything is new, and the transport plan with it! "It's precise human management, not the work of an algorithm. We design all the scenarios and plans for each event ourselves," explains Laurence Debrincat, Director of Olympic and Paralympic Studies and Games.