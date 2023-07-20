How is Île-de-France Mobilités preparing transport for the Paris 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games?
The crazy numbers of the Paris 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games
The Paris 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games are:
- 25 venues to be served (13 in Paris and 12 in the inner and outer suburbs) for the Olympic Games and 17 venues (including 10 in Paris and 7 in the inner suburbs) for the Paralympic Games.
- 50 sessions per day for the Olympic Games (767 sessions in total including the 2 ceremonies) and 18 sports sessions per day for the Paralympic Games (261 sessions in total including the 2 ceremonies).
- Up to 500,000 spectators per day (300,000 for the Paralympic Games)
The objective of the Organising Committee of the Paris 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games and Île-de-France Mobilités is clear: to enable 100% of spectators to reach the Olympic and Paralympic sites by public transport.
A tailor-made transport plan
Timetables, stops served, frequency of services, lines concerned: a transport plan is everything that defines the way in which a place or event will be served.
In normal times, transport plans in Île-de-France are built on a legacy, that of the experience brought by decades of network management. An experience that makes it possible to anticipate major passenger movements, the most used lines or peaks in traffic depending on the time of day. But with the Paris 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games, everything changes.
The simple experience of the network is not enough. To build the transport plan, new data had to be integrated and adapted to the reality of the network:
- The capacity of the various Olympic and Paralympic venues,
- The calendar of sports sessions,
- Assumptions based on the organisation of the Games in other cities in previous years.
Everything is new, and the transport plan with it! "It's precise human management, not the work of an algorithm. We design all the scenarios and plans for each event ourselves," explains Laurence Debrincat, Director of Olympic and Paralympic Studies and Games.
How will the movements of visitors and Ile-de-France residents be structured during the Paris 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games?
Throughout the period of the Paris 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games, Île-de-France Mobilités will organise transport to the Olympic and Paralympic sites in Île-de-France by public transport, impacting, at a minimum, the daily journeys of Ile-de-France residents. A goal for which various measures will be put in place:
- Paris 2024 Public Transport, creation of a mobile application to facilitate spectators' travel: this application, available for download in April 2024, will offer a route planner adapted to the Paris 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games with access maps to the various venues, to save spectators time at the station.
- Each event has its own mobility strategy : Île-de-France Mobilités organises a precise transport plan, with routes adapted to the event (and alternative routes in case of incidents) for each sports session,
- A transport offer reinforced by 15% and concentrated in the heart of the agglomeration : to anticipate the increase in the flow of passengers on the various lines,
- Implementation of "point-to-point" bus shuttles for spectators :
400 articulated buses will be deployed at all the Olympic and Paralympic sites in the outer suburbs and in Paris West (Roland Garros and Parc des Princes) forspectators.
- Promoting adapted mobility : deployment of information campaigns for visitors and Ile-de-France residents to direct them to routes adapted to the event and encourage useful behaviour (cycling, carpooling and teleworking),
- Passenger information : 5,000 agents will be present, including the usual teams, in stations to inform spectators. Special signage will also be installed on public transport to direct passengers to the right routes.
Which routes will be most impacted during the Paris 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games?
Metro lines 8, 9, 10, 12, 13 and 14,J trains (Argenteuil branch), L, N, P and U, tram T3 and RER B, C and D will be the most busy.
What for? They allow the service of a majority of the Olympic and Paralympic sites.
Shuttles dedicated to wheelchair users
To facilitate travel to the Olympic and Paralympic venues, shuttles will be available by reservation, departing from Parisian stations (Gare de Lyon, Gare d'Austerlitz, Gare Montparnasse, Gare Saint-Lazare, Gare du Nord, Gare de l'Est, Rosa Parks on the RER E), for spectators who have purchased a seat at a Paris 2024 venue reserved for wheelchair users.
Indeed, if many lines are accessible in Île-de-France, it remains uncomfortable for a person in a wheelchair to travel in transport subject to high traffic with difficult access to reserved seats.
What safety measures will be put in place on public transport during Paris 2024 by Île-de-France Mobilités?
Île-de-France Mobilités has a security policy to improve the safety of passengers on the lines on a daily basis, and of course, during the period of the Paris 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games alongside the police forces.
Human presence for safety in public transit
- 3,000 prevention and security agents are present on the Île-de-France Mobilités network. On the platforms, in stations, in stations and in rolling stock: patrols from the GPSR* (RATP), the Suge** (SNCF) but also private security teams and mediators, ensure the safety of users on a daily basis. These teams act in addition to the national police and gendarmerie forces and will be mobilized for the Paris 2024 Games.
- Dog detection brigades (detection of explosives) are also deployed on the Ile-de-France network to intervene on abandoned objects. They will be mobilised for the Paris 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games and will work hand in hand with the police forces.
- The security system for the Île-de-France Mobilités network is planned and coordinated under the authority of the police prefecture in charge of securing the event and security in public transport, in particular through the Security Operational Coordination Centre (CCOS), co-financed by Île-de-France Mobilités.
More than €200 million was devoted by Île-de-France Mobilités to human presence for transport safety in 2022.
Video protection in public transport and in train stations
- In addition to the human presence, more than 80,000 video protection cameras have been deployed throughout the network and 10 million euros will be invested to improve and increase the surveillance of the main stations serving the Olympic venues.
An increased cleaning service
In order to guarantee an optimal level of cleanliness for all passengers, both in the station and in the station, the number of security agents will be increased. They will be present 7 days a week with services multiplied by three, on average.
What are the Olympic and Paralympic venues in Île-de-France?
While competition venues are located in several French territories (Tahiti, Nice, Marseille, Bordeaux, etc.), a large majority are in Île-de-France, the host country of the Paris 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games. Discover the list of these places:
Paris:
- Arena Champ de Mars
- Arena Porte de la Chapelle
- Arena Bercy
- Grand Palace
- City Hall
- Stade de la Concorde
- Invalid
- Alexandre III Bridge
- Pont d'Iéna
- Eiffel Tower Stadium
- Parc des Princes
- Roland Garros Stadium
- Arena Paris Sud 1
- Arena Paris Sud 6
- Arena Paris Sud 4
Elsewhere in Île-de-France:
- Stade de France (93)
- Arena Paris Nord (93)
- Climbing site of Le Bourget (93)
- Aquatic Center (93)
- Stade Yves-du-Manoir (92)
- Paris La Défense Arena (92)
- Palace of Versailles (78)
- Colline d'Élancourt (78)
- National Velodrome of Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines (78)
- BMX Stadium of Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines (78)
- Golf National (78)
- Nautical stadium of Vaires-sur-Marne (77)
*Network Protection and Security Group
**General Supervision