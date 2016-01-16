A travelling exhibition on line D to celebrate 120 years of cinema

Film posters, photographs of stars and cinematographic devices will be placed inside two trains of line D to offer an itinerant walk through the seventh art.

Passengers will experience their journey through the films of Louis Feuillade, Jean Vigo, Federico Fellini, Ingmar Bergman, Andrzej Wajda, Rainer Werner Fassbinder, Maurice Pialat, Jean-Luc Godard, Luc Besson, Mathieu Kassovitz, Francis Veber, Eric Toledano and Olivier Nakache...

The interior spaces of the two trains on line D participating in the operation were entirely decorated with photographs of stars and movie posters.

By traveling from car to car, travelers will be able to go back in time and go through more than a century of film production.