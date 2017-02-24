A new communication campaign against fraud in transport

From 21 February to 7 March, three different messages will be relayed by striking visuals throughout the Ile-de-France network.

Control actions will also take place in the field to directly embody the various prevention messages and the new rules in force to passengers.

With its 1,250 agents dedicated to control, RATP is continuing its policy, which is already very active on the subject of fraud. For example, RATP will carry out a "Together against fraud" operation on the Tramway network, where the fraud rate remains the highest.

These actions have already begun to bear fruit since the fraud rates in 2016 are down on all RATP networks: