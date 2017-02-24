A new communication campaign against fraud in transport
Fraudsters and Dragons
Prohibition of fraud in transport
From 21 February to 7 March, three different messages will be relayed by striking visuals throughout the Ile-de-France network.
Control actions will also take place in the field to directly embody the various prevention messages and the new rules in force to passengers.
With its 1,250 agents dedicated to control, RATP is continuing its policy, which is already very active on the subject of fraud. For example, RATP will carry out a "Together against fraud" operation on the Tramway network, where the fraud rate remains the highest.
These actions have already begun to bear fruit since the fraud rates in 2016 are down on all RATP networks:
- on the rail network, the rate of fraud in the metro fell from 2.6% in 2015 to 2.2% in 2016 (-15%); on the RER network, the fraud rate was 2.2% in 2016 compared to 3% in 2015 (-27%).
- On the tram and bus networks, the fraud rate recorded in 2016 is down with a fraud rate of 10.4% in 2016 compared to 11.9% in 2015 (-13%).
In 2017, SNCF Transilien continued to strengthen the anti-fraud plan initiated in 2016
Closing operations increased throughout 2016, during peak hours, all day, or on several consecutive days. Thus, in November 2016, an operation carried out at Gare du Nord led to nearly 2,000 fines in two hours. Another operation in Paris Saint Lazare, last January, ended with 740 fines over the same period.
The swearing-in program for station agents, allowing them to carry out control operations, was launched in 2016. Since last September, the number of sworn officers has been multiplied by 2. It should be noted that the validation rate has increased by 9% on the Transilien network compared to 2015.
Optile fights fraud on its networks on a daily basis with more than 500 control agents deployed throughout the territory covered by the carriers. The 400 mediation agents present also contribute by encouraging the validation of passengers. Thus, in 2015, the validation rate was 85%.