Véligo at the Gare Montparnasse: a second Parisian stop

Véligo is the bicycle parking service in train stations and stations created by Île-de-France Mobilités (formerly STIF)

This locker or bicycle parking is accessible 7 days a week and 24 hours a day, with a Navigo card loaded with a valid pass (Week, Month, Annual, imagine R School or Student, Solidarity Transport). To access the service, an annual subscription of €20 must be taken out.

How to register quickly?

  • From the website www.veligo.transilien.com
  • At the Véligo Management Centre on 01 71 25 06 50 from 7:00 am to 8:00 pm, 7 days a week (price of a local call) and at the station ticket office.

A Véligo space near you?

48 stations are already equipped with Véligo secure lockers, i.e. 2954 returnable spaces and more than 4000 Véligo and free access shelters combined. An interactive map of these spaces will allow you to locate spaces on the go.

Inauguration ceremony of the Véligo Gare Montparnasse space
From left to right: Bernard Gauducheau (regional councillor of IDF and administrator of Île-de-France Mobilités (formerly STIF)), Pierre-Louis Roy (secretary general of SNCF Gares & Connexions), Christophe Najdovski (deputy mayor of Paris in charge of transport, travel, roads and public space and administrator of Île-de-France Mobilités (formerly STIF)), Sylvie Lekin, (deputy mayor of the 14th arrondissement in charge of roads, of travel and cleanliness), Stéphane Beaudet (Vice-President of the Île-de-France region and Vice-President of Île-de-France Mobilités (formerly STIF)), Jean-Philippe Pierre, (Deputy Mayor of the 15th arrondissement in charge of the St Lambert and Pasteur/Montparnasse district councils).