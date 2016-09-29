Véligo at the Gare Montparnasse: a second Parisian stop
Véligo is the bicycle parking service in train stations and stations created by Île-de-France Mobilités (formerly STIF)
This locker or bicycle parking is accessible 7 days a week and 24 hours a day, with a Navigo card loaded with a valid pass (Week, Month, Annual, imagine R School or Student, Solidarity Transport). To access the service, an annual subscription of €20 must be taken out.
How to register quickly?
- From the website www.veligo.transilien.com
- At the Véligo Management Centre on 01 71 25 06 50 from 7:00 am to 8:00 pm, 7 days a week (price of a local call) and at the station ticket office.
A Véligo space near you?
48 stations are already equipped with Véligo secure lockers, i.e. 2954 returnable spaces and more than 4000 Véligo and free access shelters combined. An interactive map of these spaces will allow you to locate spaces on the go.