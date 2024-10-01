Véligo Location mobilizes for Pink October

The month of October is tinged with pink again this year on the occasion of Pink October, the international awareness and information campaign around breast cancer, which reaches 78,000 people in France every year.

Pink October: Véligo Location is committed to working alongside Institut Curie and the Casiopeea association

Véligo Location, the Île-de-France Mobilités rental service that allows Ile-de-France residents to test an electrically assisted bike for six months, is committed to the 2024 edition of Pink October alongside Institut Curie and the Casiopeea, sport to win association.

But what is the link between cycling and breast cancer? Sport and the benefits of physical practice to prevent and overcome the disease.

These benefits are defended by the association Casiopeea, le sport pour vaincre (in collaboration with Institut Curie), which offers support to women with diseases by organizing sports activities adapted to their treatments throughout the year.