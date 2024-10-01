Véligo Location mobilizes for Pink October
The month of October is tinged with pink again this year on the occasion of Pink October, the international awareness and information campaign around breast cancer, which reaches 78,000 people in France every year.
Pink October: Véligo Location is committed to working alongside Institut Curie and the Casiopeea association
Véligo Location, the Île-de-France Mobilités rental service that allows Ile-de-France residents to test an electrically assisted bike for six months, is committed to the 2024 edition of Pink October alongside Institut Curie and the Casiopeea, sport to win association.
But what is the link between cycling and breast cancer? Sport and the benefits of physical practice to prevent and overcome the disease.
These benefits are defended by the association Casiopeea, le sport pour vaincre (in collaboration with Institut Curie), which offers support to women with diseases by organizing sports activities adapted to their treatments throughout the year.
A donation to the Casiopeea association for each Véligo Location subscription
From October 1 to October 31, 2024, to support the work of the Casiopeea association, Véligo Location will donate one euro for each new subscription to its service (already more than 100,000 subscribers).
Ten bicycles in the colours of Pink October to raise awareness of breast cancer screening
To support the work of the volunteers and fill the streets of Paris with the colour of Pink October, ten repainted Véligo Location bikes will be loaned to the Casiopeea teams for six months (one month with pink bikes and five months with classic blue bikes).
The ten bikes will be handed over to the members of the association on October 1, 2024 at Institut Curie in the presence of the President of Île-de-France Mobilités, Valérie Pécresse, and Professor Alain Puisieux, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Institut Curie.