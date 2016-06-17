The Navigo and Véligo card

20,000 Véligo-labelled places (secure lockers and shelters) by 2020

The objective of the new PDUIF (Urban Travel Plan for Île-de-France) is to reach more than 20,000 Véligo-labelled spaces (secure lockers and shelters) by 2020. This is why new projects are currently being studied on various transport projects, such as the extensions or new tram lines, the extension of the RER E train to the west, the Tram-express and the New Grand Paris.