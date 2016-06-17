The Navigo and Véligo card
20,000 Véligo-labelled places (secure lockers and shelters) by 2020
The objective of the new PDUIF (Urban Travel Plan for Île-de-France) is to reach more than 20,000 Véligo-labelled spaces (secure lockers and shelters) by 2020. This is why new projects are currently being studied on various transport projects, such as the extensions or new tram lines, the extension of the RER E train to the west, the Tram-express and the New Grand Paris.
The service is open to all public transport passengers in the Ile-de-France region who hold a Navigo card.
Deployment
Since 2012, the year the Véligo scheme was launched, the STIF has financed 77 Véligo projects representing nearly 3,700 places in lockers and 1,600 places in shelters. In 2015, 23 Véligo facilities (lockers and/or shelters) were in service, i.e. 1,448 places. The roll-out will continue in 2015 and 2016 with the objective for the STIF to finance 4,520 new spaces in 116 new stations by the end of 2016.