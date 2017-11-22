Vianavigo: a new version adapted for people with reduced mobility, cyclists and carpoolers
Reworked use
A Vianavigo route planner allows any traveller to prepare their public transport journeys throughout the Île-de-France region with peace of mind, for example by following the network's timetables and traffic in real time. The new version will now display all the transport available in the user's vicinity while offering them the choice of creating alerts in order to be notified in the event of an incident on the line they have to take.
All my trips in Île-de-France: Routes, schedules, traffic information, nearby, maps and maps, my transport easy to access, tickets and prices.
Towards accessible transport for all
The platform is now adapted for people with reduced mobility (people in wheelchairs or with a stroller, visually impaired, etc.). The computer will make it possible to know in real time the operating status of the lifts in stations but also to inform the passenger about all the specialised equipment present in the station or the transport of his choice (sound announcements, dynamic screens, etc.).
It should be remembered that the Infomobi.com platform used to find out about the accessibility of transport now integrates the functionalities of the new Vianavigo. It contains all the useful information for travellers with reduced mobility to plan their trips: telephone and station assistance numbers, maps adapted to the visually impaired, etc.
The arrival of carpooling and enhanced features for cyclists
Cyclists will have access to new information, such as self-service bicycle spaces (Vélib', Velo2 in Cergy-Pontoise and Cristolib in Créteil) or secure (Véligo) located in their immediate environment. The number of bikes available in real time will also be specified in order to be able to anticipate your trip even more easily.
Carpooling, on the other hand, is making its comeback in the new Vianavigo version and is a first in France. In partnership with 7 market players (Blablalines, Citygoo, Clem, IDVroom, Karos, OuiHop and WayzUp), the service allows you to view the different routes corresponding to your search: the pick-up location, departure times, travel time and the price asked by the driver. A redirect to the partner's website will finalize the booking.
The site is available on www.vianavigo.com and the application can be downloaded from Appstore or Playstore.