Vianavigo: a new version adapted for people with reduced mobility, cyclists and carpoolers

Towards accessible transport for all

The platform is now adapted for people with reduced mobility (people in wheelchairs or with a stroller, visually impaired, etc.). The computer will make it possible to know in real time the operating status of the lifts in stations but also to inform the passenger about all the specialised equipment present in the station or the transport of his choice (sound announcements, dynamic screens, etc.).

It should be remembered that the Infomobi.com platform used to find out about the accessibility of transport now integrates the functionalities of the new Vianavigo. It contains all the useful information for travellers with reduced mobility to plan their trips: telephone and station assistance numbers, maps adapted to the visually impaired, etc.