Virtual tour of the future tram 9 and tram 10

A design acclaimed by Ile-de-France residents

In January 2017, nearly 42,000 Ile-de-France residents voted on the design of their future tramway during a major consultation initiated by Île-de-France Mobilités. More than two out of three voters voted in favour of the chosen model.

The exterior design of this new tram is based on the elegance and simplicity of its line, underlined by a continuous light strip throughout the train. The light also has an information function, warning users of the opening of the doors or an imminent departure.

Inside, too, light is omnipresent and diffuses into the train, improving the passenger experience, orienting it and providing comfort, safety and well-being. Large bay windows will also allow it to enjoy the landscape in a soothing atmosphere.

The services are not to be outdone thanks to the presence of spacious and diverse seats (individual seat, bench, semi-standing bench...) and USB sockets for charging mobile devices.

The design was carried out by the firm Saguez & Partners and Alstom.

To find out more about Tram 9, visit the project website.