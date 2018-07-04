Virtual tour of the future tram 9 and tram 10
Welcome aboard the new tram
We invite you to discover the interior and exterior fittings of the Citadis X05, designed by Alstom according to the specifications desired by Île-de-France Mobilités, by navigating through our virtual model.
A design acclaimed by Ile-de-France residents
In January 2017, nearly 42,000 Ile-de-France residents voted on the design of their future tramway during a major consultation initiated by Île-de-France Mobilités. More than two out of three voters voted in favour of the chosen model.
The exterior design of this new tram is based on the elegance and simplicity of its line, underlined by a continuous light strip throughout the train. The light also has an information function, warning users of the opening of the doors or an imminent departure.
Inside, too, light is omnipresent and diffuses into the train, improving the passenger experience, orienting it and providing comfort, safety and well-being. Large bay windows will also allow it to enjoy the landscape in a soothing atmosphere.
The services are not to be outdone thanks to the presence of spacious and diverse seats (individual seat, bench, semi-standing bench...) and USB sockets for charging mobile devices.
The design was carried out by the firm Saguez & Partners and Alstom.
To find out more about Tram 9, visit the project website.
Here is the future Tramway you have chosen. Porte Choisy to Orly-Ville
A new-generation tram
Île-de-France Mobilités has already ordered 22 Citadis X05 trainsets from Alstom for a total of €70 million. These trams will be delivered from 2019 for commercial service by 2020 for Tram 9. Additional trains will also be ordered for Tram 10, which will run from 2023.
This new equipment, made in France, will offer a large capacity (314 passengers), easier boarding and alighting thanks to large openings, complete accessibility for people with reduced mobility and numerous screens for passenger information. In addition, these 100% electric vehicles will not emit greenhouse gases and will be 98% recyclable, thus actively contributing to the fight against pollution and for air quality undertaken by Île-de-France Mobilités.