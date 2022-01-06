Choose the face of the new T1 tram

More comfortable trains

Wider doors, easier access for all

These new trams will be equipped with six double doors of 1.30m per side, including at the ends, in order to facilitate the boarding and alighting of passengers, easier access for people with reduced mobility, air conditioning to improve comfort for passengers, dynamic and detailed sound and visual information, and video protection.

Increased carrying capacity, increased comfort

The transport capacity will be increased by 15% compared to the current equipment and new services are also planned for the comfort of passengers such as USB sockets to charge mobile phones or 100% LED lighting to improve the atmosphere of the journey.

Attendance closely monitored

In addition, these trains will be equipped with an on-board system for counting passengers by flow to measure the number of passengers on the T1 line more accurately and thus improve the service provided.

Respect for the environment at the heart

The motorization of this equipment will reduce traction energy consumption by at least 30% compared to current equipment. In addition, the trams will be equipped with high-performance electric brakes. Finally, they will be 95% recyclable and 99% recoverable.