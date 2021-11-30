Vote for the design of the metro line 18
Leaving the factory in 2024, put into service from 2026, the trains of line 18 will eventually connect Orly airport to Versailles Chantiers station in 30 minutes, over 10 stations.
But... So what will these new metros look like?
It's up to you!
Quiet continuity, architecture in motion or refined fluidity: for which design of the trains of line 18 will you vote?
You have until midnight on 15 December.
Automatic, comfortable, high-performance metros
The trains for line 18 of the Ile-de-France metro will be built by Alstom, then made available to the future operator chosen by Île-de-France Mobilités as part of the competition.
These next-generation automated metros will benefit from the latest technologies offering high performance:
- Rail-rolling metros that can travel up to 100 km/h in driverless automatic mode
- New autopilot that reduces the interval between trains by up to 85 seconds during rush hour
- Metros open along the entire length of the trains, which offer passengers a feeling of conviviality, space and comfort.
- Trains of 3 long cars of 47 meters that can carry up to 350 passengers per train