You have chosen the design of the fabric of your transports

This choice of a single fabric for public transport will make it possible to harmonize the regional identity with better quality materials (resistance to wear, ease of cleaning, speed of maintenance, recyclability) throughout Île-de-France. It will also trigger an economic efficiency approach through the rationalization of fabric orders and a reduction in maintenance costs.

While the transport revolution in Île-de-France, initiated a year ago by Valérie Pécresse, President of the Île-de-France Region and President of Île-de-France Mobilités, involves unprecedented investments to renovate or renew all rolling stock and modernise stations, it also involves improving comfort. The interior design contributes to everyday transport conditions by creating an atmosphere.

The consultation process with the inhabitants of the Ile-de-France region concerning the Grand Paris des Buses and the choice of the design of Trams 9 and 10 at the beginning of the year had already been successful with thousands of opinions expressed.