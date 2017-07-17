You have chosen the design of the fabric of your transports
It's almost a plebiscite. More than 43% of you chose the "Territory" pattern and its coloured lines, similar to the route of the transportation network. This design will therefore be present on all the fabrics that will dress the seats of trains, metros, trams and buses in Île-de-France from autumn 2017.
The choice of comfort and quality
This choice of a single fabric for public transport will make it possible to harmonize the regional identity with better quality materials (resistance to wear, ease of cleaning, speed of maintenance, recyclability) throughout Île-de-France. It will also trigger an economic efficiency approach through the rationalization of fabric orders and a reduction in maintenance costs.
While the transport revolution in Île-de-France, initiated a year ago by Valérie Pécresse, President of the Île-de-France Region and President of Île-de-France Mobilités, involves unprecedented investments to renovate or renew all rolling stock and modernise stations, it also involves improving comfort. The interior design contributes to everyday transport conditions by creating an atmosphere.
The consultation process with the inhabitants of the Ile-de-France region concerning the Grand Paris des Buses and the choice of the design of Trams 9 and 10 at the beginning of the year had already been successful with thousands of opinions expressed.